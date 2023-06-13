Portsmouth winger Reeco Hackett is set to complete a move to Lincoln City, according to Football Insider.

It is understood that Pompey and Lincoln have reached an agreement over a transfer fee for Hackett.

The amount that Lincoln are set to pay for Hackett has yet to be revealed.

Hackett has agreed to personal terms with the Imps, which has paved the way for the deal to be finalised.

Portsmouth were able to request Lincoln to offer a fee for Hackett due to the fact that his current contract runs until the summer of 2024.

What has previously been said about Reeco Hackett's future at Portsmouth?

Last month, Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes revealed that the club were willing to listen to offers for Hackett and his team-mate Denver Hume.

Speaking to The News, Hughes said: "With Denver and Reeco, and where they find themselves in their career, potentially we would listen to offers.

"It just depends on what that looks like, if it's of interest to the players, and also where we see ourselves moving forward."

As per this latest update, Hackett is now set to be sold to fellow League One outfit Lincoln.

How did Reeco Hackett fare for Portsmouth last season?

Hackett was deployed by Portsmouth on 33 occasions in the third tier during the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger managed to find the back of the net on three occasions at this level, while he also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Hackett made what is now expected to be his final appearance for Pompey in their 1-1 draw with Oxford United in April.

Over the course of this term, the 25-year-old managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.43 in the third-tier.

Will Reeco Hackett be able to establish himself as a key member of Lincoln's squad next season?

While Hackett did demonstrate signs of promise for Pompey during his time at the club, he will need to improve his consistency in order to become a key member of Lincoln's squad.

By learning from the guidance of Mark Kennedy, who led Lincoln to a respectable 11th place finish in League One earlier this year, Hackett could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

As for Portsmouth, they may be able to reinvest some of the money generated from Hackett's sale into their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.