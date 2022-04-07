25-year-old set to depart Millwall

Millwall are set to release Connor Mahoney at the end of the season.

According to London News Online, the former Bournemouth player is set to depart the Lions at the end of the season.

Mahoney’s contract is set to expire and Millwall have not offered the 25-year old a new deal to keep him at the Den beyond this campaign.

The player has struggled this season for game time, having only featured for 203 minutes of Championship action under Gary Rowett.

Since the turn of the year, Mahoney has only mustered 49 minutes worth of action for Millwall, so it comes as no surprise that the club is set to part ways with the Englishman.

Mahoney has played 68 times for Millwall since arriving at the club in 2019 from the Cherries.

The winger has also played for Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Birmingham City so far in his career.

But it looks as if he will once again be looking for a new club come the summer.

His last start for Rowett’s men came in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest way back in September 2021.

Mahoney has been unable to help Millwall in their bid for a play-off place, with the side currently 10th in the table.

The gap to the top six remains six points with only six games left this season.

Up next for Millwall is the visit of Barnsley on April 9.

The Verdict

Mahoney has endured a terrible season for the club in which he has been unable to break into the side at all.

His stint at Millwall has had its ups and downs, but he has scored five goals and earned seven assists for the team during his time in London.

But now is a good time for both parties to go their separate ways as it has become evident that Mahoney is surplus to requirements.

Perhaps a move abroad or lower down the pyramid will be needed for the 25-year old to repair his reputation following this poor 12-month period.