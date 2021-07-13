25-year-old seals Scunthorpe United exit

Lewis Spence has left Glanford Park to sign for Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical on a two year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old midfielder departs after just one season in England, where he represented the Iron 44 times, scoring once. The deal sees Scunthorpe turn a profit having brought in his services on a free transfer from Ross County last summer.

Neil Cox is left with a significant rebuild on his hands after finishing just one place above the relegation zone in League Two last term. The Iron have already lost key players in Jacob Bedeau, Alex Gilliead, Abo Eisa and Kevin Van Veen, with Cox’s task of steering them towards League Two stability once again this upcoming season looking more difficult as each week passes.

Alex Kenyon and Harry Davis have joined from promoted Morecambe with full back Ross Millen coming in from Kilmarnock to provide defensive cover.

Spence may not have set the world alight last season but he was a valuable member of the squad, supporters will be hoping the undisclosed fee they have recouped in this deal will be reinvested in the playing squad. The Scotsman will be fighting a very different battle with The Accies as they look for an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership.

The Verdict

The Iron were impressive in patches last season, but with a mass exodus in the attacking department their 2021/22 prospects are looking bleak if they do not get some signings over the line very soon. Spence’s fee should give them the means to reinvest in the squad.

Ryan Loft is a competent and improving marksman at League Two level, but in isolation will not provide sufficient threat to ensure Scunthorpe are not in the relegation conversation once again this upcoming campaign.

There is a serious lack of experience in the squad with only three players over the age of 26, with League Two shaping up to be one of the strongest fourth tiers we have seen for years, it is quickly becoming a race against time.