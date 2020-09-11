25-year-old returns: The Middlesbrough XI that Warnock should play v Watford tonight

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can pick up points in their first match of the 2020/21 season under the management of Neil Warnock.

Boro won’t have it all their way by any stretch of the imagination though as they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday evening.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last term, and will fancy their chances of getting off to a winning start in the Championship’s season opener.

But how can we expect Middlesbrough to line-up against the Hornets this evening?

Find out below….

Marcus Bettinelli could be in line to make his first appearance for Middlesbrough since signing on loan from Premier League side Fulham earlier this week.

Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Anfernee Dijksteel all started in the match against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup first round, and are likely to start against Watford this evening.

Djed Spence will be eager to make an impact at both ends of the pitch, but could be pinned back by a Watford side that are likely to attack from the first whistle.

It’s a similar story for Marvin Johnson, who was a constant threat against Shrewsbury Town, where he scored against the League One club.

Jonathan Howson is likely to start this one, and will know that he’ll be in for a busy evening against the likes of Will Hughes at Vicarage Road.

Lewis Wing is another certain starter for the game against the Hornets, and he’ll be keen to build on some impressive performances towards the second-half of last year’s campaign.

Paddy McNair makes up the midfield for Middlesbrough, with the former Manchester United man missing the win over Shrewsbury Town after being on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Ashley Fletcher is likely to partner Britt Assombalonga in attack for Boro in this one, with Fletcher being confident of adding to his goal tally which currently stands at two after his brace against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

It’s going to be a tough test for Neil Warnock’s side against Watford on Friday evening, with the Hornets being eager to pick up three points in their first match back in the Championship.