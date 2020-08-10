25-year-old on brink of Charlton exit

Tom Lockyer is on course to leave Charlton Athletic this summer after opting to trigger the clause in his contract allowing him to move for free upon relegation from the Championship, as per the South London Press.

Lockyer was a regular in Lee Bowyer’s side last season in the second tier but he could not help the Addicks to safety as they eventually dropped to League One.

There’s a considerable chance he won’t be playing for them next season now, too, with him effectively now free to look for new clubs, and having a month to do so.

Charlton, therefore, also have the next few weeks to try and persuade him against moving on but, with this in mind, it seems his intention is to firmly look for a new side this summer ahead of the 2020/21 campaign getting underway in earnest.

The Verdict

It’s not exactly been a good summer for Charlton so far.

Players they were hoping were going to come in have been stopped by the EFL whilst the ownership fiasco continues and players are wanting to leave.

Lockyer is the latest to signal his intention to go, and it remains to be seen if more are going to follow him out the door.