25-year-old misses out: Tony Pulis should field this Sheffield Wednesday XI v Nottingham Forest tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking to address their alarming recent run of form in the league on Tuesday night as they travel to the City Ground to take on fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Owls are winless in their last five games under Tony Pulis, with the Welshman having so far failed to put a real stamp on his new side since taking over from Garry Monk earlier in the year.

A point’s deduction and the loss of Steven Fletcher to Stoke City have only added to the doom and gloom around Hillsborough, with the Steel City club propping up the league standings at the time of writing.

Tomorrow they take on a Forest side who themselves are desperate for a victory in order to kick start their season under another manager who only recently took on the role from the outgoing Sabri Lamouchi, Chris Hughton.

Here, we take a look at how we expect Wednesday to line up for tomorrow’s important game as the two strugglers go head to head at the City Ground.

The ever reliable Joe Wildsmith will once again don the gloves between the sticks for the Owls as the shot stopper seeks to keep his first clean sheet since a goalless draw against Stoke City back in November.

Liam Palmer is expected to come into the backline alongside Cheyenne Dunkley, Tom Lees and Moses Odubajo, meaning that Joost van Aken will be dropped to the bench after a poor performance against Barnsley last time out.

Prove you’re a true Sheffield Wednesday fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Owls strikers

1 of 19 How many goals did Marcus Tudgay score for Wednesday? 50 51 52 53

In midfield the Owls will have to do without the services of Dominic Iorfa, who tore his Achilles at the weekend and will likely miss the rest of the season. Which means Massimo Luongo should return to the fold alongside the crucial Barry Bannan in the Wednesday engine room, with the former being rested by Pulis at the weekend.

Whilst we also expect the Owls to stick with the same front four that started against Barnsley, with the trio of Adam Reach, Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris providing support to false nine Josh Windass up top, who will be looking to net his third goal in the month of December.