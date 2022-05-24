25-year-old likely to leave Sheffield United this summer

Oliver Burke has struggled at Sheffield United this season and has found it hard to get game time, playing just three Championship games for the Blades this season, he went to Millwall for the second half of the season where he scored two goals in 14 appearances.



After his short loan spell at the Lions in which he impressed, it was reported that Gary Rowett was interested in bringing the player to the Den on a permanent basis.

However, regardless of whether or not that happens, Yorkshire Live claim that Burke is likely to depart Bramall Lane anyway.

The striker sees his contract with the Blades expire next summer so if they can, United will be hoping to get a fee for the player but they will have to hope someone is willing to pay for him given the fact he has struggled over the past number of years to perform consistently.

Burke has found it hard to kick on ever since his multi-million pound move from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig back in 2016, and has scored no more than four league goals in a season.

However, having played for eight clubs across the last eight years can’t help either, so he’ll be keen to find a settled home where he can enjoy his football and get his career back on the right trajectory.

The Verdict:

It’s not a massive surprise to see that Burke is likely to be leaving the club this summer as it’s clear that he is not in favour with Paul Heckingbottom, after being brought into the club by Chris Wilder back in the 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

Furthermore, it seems clear that this is a decision that fits both parties as the 25-year-old will be keen to go somewhere he can play regular first team football, whilst Heckingbottom will be keen to strengthen his side in the hope of achieving promotion next season.

After a good start to life with Millwall, Burke will no doubt be hoping they are a side that come in for the player as he may feel like that could be a natural move for him.