25-year-old issues message on Stoke City future

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo has admitted he is unaware of where his future lies in an interview with Nigerian newspaper The PUNCH, after the expiration of his loan deal with Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side during the last campaign after he was sent out on a season-long loan by Michael O’Neill. He will now return to the bet365 Stadium for pre-season training where he is likely to find out his future.

Etebo first joined the Potters back in 2018 for a £6.35m fee and despite making a respectable 34 appearances in the second-tier during his first season under Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones, he was rarely utilised by O’Neill when the manager arrived in November 2019, and was sent out on loan to Getafe two months later.

The Spanish side had an option to purchase Etebo at the end of the spell but didn’t pursue this permanent deal, leading to another loan spell at Galatasaray last year.

And despite three years having passed since the Nigerian midfielder first joined the Potters, his long-term contract with the club means he may not be leaving the bet365 Stadium for another two years.

Speaking about his future to Nigerian outlet The PUNCH, Etebo spoke candidly: “It was a good experience for me playing for one of the biggest teams in Turkey last season.

“For now, I have to return to Stoke City for pre-season because I have a contract with them and we see how it goes. I can’t decide that now because I still have to speak with the coach before making a decision on my future.

“I don’t know if I will be back at Galatasaray for next season or join a new team. The window is still open and anything can still happen.”

The Verdict:

Considering how little Etebo has played under the Northern Irish manager, it’s probably safe to say his disappointing time in Staffordshire is up.

Whether they will be able to find a club to take him off their hands permanently is another issue, but even if he does remain at Stoke for next month or so, the midfielder is likely to be left out of the first team to allow him to find a new team.

Another loan deal could potentially be on the cards for the midfielder, although he would probably be best served moving on permanently so he can make a fresh start elsewhere.

Even if it’s just a loan, Stoke should ensure the other side pay his wages so Michael O’Neill has the wiggle room to bring in one or two more players.