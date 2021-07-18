25-year-old hands incentive to Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City with transfer admission

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis has confirmed that he wants to be playing Championship football next season.

Curtis’ future has been much the subject of much speculation this summer, with a number of second-tier clubs credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are now said to be the two clubs who are leading the race, and it seems Curtis has now opened the door for one of those sides to make a move for him, by admitting his desire to step up a division for the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking about his aims for the coming campaign, Curtis told The Portsmouth News: “I want to test myself in the Championship, Danny knows that, everyone knows that.

“It’s the right moment and the right time, we’ve been speaking and the transfer window is still alive until the end of August.

But while Curtis is clearly keen on a move to the Championship, and knows of clubs that are interested in him, it seems he will not be pushing for a move.

Discussing his stance on the his current situation, the Republic of Ireland international added : “I will be working as hard as I can for Pompey, my eyes aren’t anywhere else. I’m just the player – I’m in the middle – it’s the clubs who have to decide, I am focusing on my football.

“There have been a couple of clubs who have rung up about me already, I don’t have to lie about that. I will sit here and tell you straight to your face that clubs have been ringing Danny and Pompey. If anything comes then it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

"Danny and myself have spoken, I have spoken to the board, it's simple enough, it's just about the right price. I am stuck in the middle, it's about the clubs now. "I am 25, for my destiny I want to move on, I want to better my career. I am ready and will see where the world takes me." Since joining Portsmouth from Derry City in 2018, Curtis has scored 4o goals and provided 28 assists in 142 appearances in all competitions for Pompey. As things stand, there are two years remaining on Curtis' contract with Portsmouth, securing his future at Fratton Park until the end of the 2022/23 season. The Verdict You feel this must surely prompt a response from the likes of Blackburn and Cardiff. Curtis is a player who has proven time and again that he is able to make an impact in League One, and now seems ready to make the step up to the Championship. The fact therefore, that he has now openly admitted that he is keen on that move, ensures there is a clear foundation for those second-tier sides to build on in making their attempts to sign Curtis. However, Curtis' contract situation does mean that Portsmouth are still in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in here, so admittedly, it may still not be entirely easy to get a deal done here.