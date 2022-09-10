25-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Preston North End so far this season

Preston have enjoyed a pretty remarkable start to the season in the sense that they have seen just three goals in their eight games so far.

There was a lot of optimism going into the campaign as Ryan Lowe reshaped the squad ahead of his first full year in charge and there will still be a hope that this can be a memorable season.

Two wins and five draws from their eight games means North End are in a decent position at this early stage but it’s already clear that they’re going to have to start showing a more ruthless edge in the final third to turn some of those draws into wins.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from the squad at Deepdale so far this season…

Winner: Freddie Woodman

It’s hard to look past the keeper considering Preston have conceded just one goal so far in the league, with Woodman keeping seven clean sheets in a row until the defeat to Birmingham last time out.

Quite simply, that is a fantastic start to his North End career and whilst the stopper will no doubt credit the defensive work of the team, he has still made some crucial saves at big moments.

Bringing in Woodman was seen as a real coup this summer and he has already shown what the fuss was all about.

Loser: Emil Riis

This may seem harsh but the reality is that one goal in eight games is not good enough for someone with Riis’ talent.

He scored 16 in the league last season and there was an expectation that he would be able to match that, at least, in the current campaign.

A slow start hasn’t been helped by the transfer speculation surrounding the striker all summer, with Middlesbrough making several bids for the player, but Preston kept hold of their key man.

Now, with no more distractions, they will hope Riis can rediscover his best form to star in the Championship once again.