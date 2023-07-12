Axel Tuanzebe is one name that has been mentioned at Blackburn Rovers as they look to address their centre-back department, according to journalist Rich Sharpe who spoke to the Sunderland Echo.

The former Manchester United defender was released by the Red Devils this summer, with the player failing to do enough to force his way into Erik ten Hag's plans for the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

He did show promise at former loan side Stoke City - but his injury record has arguably contributed to him not fulfilling his potential yet - though he still has plenty of time left in his career.

Although he joined Aston Villa on loan a couple of years ago, he hasn't exactly put himself in the shop window since then and that could mean he needs to drop down to the Championship once again, having done so in January to link up with the Potters.

With the player being released, any side will be able to secure his signature without needing to pay United compensation, which could give many teams the opportunity to join the race for the 25-year-old.

What's the state of play in Blackburn Rovers' centre-back department?

Dominic Hyam, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and Ashley Phillips are currently available to Blackburn as their main options at this stage.

Since the end of last season, Clinton Mola has returned to his parent club and Daniel Ayala has been released on the expiration of his contract, leaving Rovers with a shortage of options in this area.

Phillips may deserve the chance to impress - but having another centre-back option for depth would be ideal.

What did Rich Sharpe say about Blackburn Rovers' potential interest in Axel Tuanzebe?

Sharpe did mention that Tuanzebe had been mentioned - but also went on to say that Sunderland's Danny Batth was probably be Rovers' first-choice option if they went ahead and made a move for a central defender this summer.

He said: "Batth is the strongest interest and has been on the radar for a few weeks now.

"Axel Tuanzebe has been one name mentioned, but Batth seems to be the front-runner for that role."

Journalist Alan Nixon believes Blackburn are willing to offer Batth a two-year deal, which could be tempting for the centre-back considering his deal at the Stadium of Light won't be extended past next summer.

Should Blackburn Rovers pursue Danny Batth or Axel Tuanzebe?

Considering Hyam, Wharton, Carter and Phillips should all be heavily involved in their quest to develop, Blackburn need a player who won't be too unhappy if they don't play every week.

At 25, Tuanzebe will want to start every week in his potential quest to get back to the Premier League but if he starts, one of their other promising centre-backs will be consigned to a place on the bench.

Batth, meanwhile, is coming towards the latter stages of his career. Although he may want to be involved considering he's only 32, he turns 33 in November and may not be as desperate to play 90 minutes most matchdays.

With this in mind and with Batth's experience potentially needed in the dressing room following Ayala's departure, Blackburn should be prioritising a move for the Sunderland man over the talented Tuanzebe.