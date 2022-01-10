25-year-old defender on Middlesbrough transfer radar

Out-of-favour Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson is wanted by Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough this month, according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old made the move to Ibrox a year ago from AFC Bournemouth, signing a pre-contract agreement initially to move in the summer but on transfer deadline day in February 2021 he was brought north of the border earlier than planned.

Simpson only made five league appearances for the Gers last season after his arrival at the club, and he’s also found game-time hard to come by this season with just three Scottish Premiership outings to his name.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Martín Payero? River Plate Banfield San Lorenzo Talleres

Reportedly a big fan of the defender though, Wilder wants to save Simpson from his Ibrox nightmare by securing a loan deal for him before the January transfer window closes.

Simpson only made 20 league appearances for Bournemouth in his time on the south coast after coming through their academy – nine of those were in the Championship last season under Jason Tindall before his switch to Rangers.

The Verdict

For a 25-year-old player, Simpson hasn’t had much in the way of senior game-time throughout his career.

You can put that down to Bournemouth’s stint in the Premier League and having other options ahead of him but he proved enough in a short amount of time last season in the Championship for Rangers to make a move for him.

Quite frankly though it hasn’t worked out with a number of defenders ahead of him in the pecking order and he won’t be getting his chance anytime soon – especially with the likes of John Souttar being linked with signing for the Gers.

Boro are desperately short at centre-back as well in terms of ball-players and Simpson could slot right in there as one of the defenders that can move forward with the ball – just how Wilder likes it.