25-year-old completes Sheffield United exit

Michael Verrips has signed for Fortuna Sittard on a three-year deal with the Eredivise side exercising the buy option in the loan deal that saw the 25-year-old gain experience away from Bramall Lane in the second half of last season.

In a peculiar turn of events, Verrips has been sent straight on loan to Groningen for the 2022/23 season, with his new club having an obligation to sign him permanently dependent on a few conditions at the conclusion of 2022/23, as confirmed by the Sheffield Star.

Having arrived from Mechelen in the summer of 2019, Verrips went on to make four appearances for Sheffield United, three coming in 2021/22, with his one league appearance for the club coming in the early season 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

With Adam Davies joining in January to add competition for places and Wes Foderingham quickly becoming one of the standout glovesmen in the division, the writing was on the wall as far as this transfer was concerned.

Verrips can return to the his homeland and settle in an important stage of his career, no longer a young goalkeeper, it is important that the PSV Eindhoven academy graduate is first choice and he should have the chance to build a strong reputation in the Eredivisie.

It was surprising to see Slavisa Jokanovic turn to Verrips as opposed to Foderingham when Aaron Ramsdale left for Arsenal at the beginning of last season, and it was certainly an evening to forget at The Hawthorns, with Verrips’ ability to command his area getting exposed by a barrage of long throws and set pieces.

Three seasons after bringing him in on a free transfer, the Blades have recouped a fee, according to Transfermarkt, for Verrips, and therefore even though he played so little, it can be reflected on as a smart piece of business, with the goalkeeping department still looking strong despite the Dutchman sealing an exit.