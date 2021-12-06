25-y/o starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night

Portsmouth will be looking to bounce back from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Harrogate Town at the weekend as they face Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park tomorrow evening.

Goals from Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond put Pompey to the sword on Saturday after Ellis Harrison had equalised, meaning that Danny Cowley’s men are already out of the showpiece competition before the third round stage.

However the South Coast outfit have little time to wallow in their self pity and will now be seeking to put things right against a Wednesday side who also lost their last game, which was a 3-0 home defeat to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A victory for Pompey on home turf tomorrow night could see them move into the play-off places if other results go in their favour, which means there is even more emphasis on taking all three points against one of their promotion rivals.

Here, we take you through our predicted Portsmouth starting eleven for their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Gavin Bazunu will keep his place between the sticks for the South Coast side, with the Manchester City loanee having impressed since arriving at Fratton Park over the summer.

Cowley should also stick with the same back three that has bought his side good recent success, which means that Connor Ogilvie and Kieron Freeman should line up either side of Sean Raggett.

In midfield, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Mahlon Romeo will act as the attacking wing backs, with both Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams set to start in the centre of the park with Joe Morrell struggling with illness.

Marcus Harness should revert back to his familiar position of number 10, with the attacker being given the license to drift wide into space when the opportunity arises to do so.

Meanwhile Harrison should be partnered up top by the returning Ronan Curtis, who was on the bench against Harrogate.