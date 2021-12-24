25-y/o starts: The predicted Blackpool XI to face Huddersfield on Boxing Day

Blackpool will be seeking to build upon their recent victory over Peterborough United when they take on Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Seasiders have seen their form take a dip in recent weeks and will no doubt have been delighted to return to winning ways last time out as they beat the Posh 3-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s men are now set to head to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday as they take on Huddersfield Town side who have also experienced an upturn in their fortunes after going three games unbeaten in the league.

A victory for Blackpool could see them move into the top half of the table if other results across the division fall in their favour.

Here, we take you through our predicted starting eleven that we believe the Seasiders will deploy against Huddersfield when they take to the field this weekend.

Daniel Grimshaw will once again be between the sticks as he seeks to keep a clean sheet for the first time in four games.

Reece James, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Gabriel will also be in line to start again for the Seasiders as they too seek to maintain a tight backline against a tough Huddersfield team.

In midfield Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler will provide a lot of the attacking threat from their positions on the flanks, whilst Kenny Dougall and Ryan Wintle will be seeking to win the midfield battle against the Terriers.

Up top Critchley could make two changes, with both Jerry Yates and Sonny Carey pushing for recalls to the starting eleven after they both scored in the win over Peterborough, which should mean that both Gary Madine and Shayne Lavery should drop to the bench.

It will certainly be a tough game for the Seasiders, however as they have shown already this term, they can match almost anyone on their day.