25-y/o in: The Hull City XI we expect McCann to field v Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day

Hull City got back to winning ways at the weekend as they comfortably swept aside Birmingham City at the KCOM Stadium by three goals to nil.

The Tigers are now sat 11th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can find some consistency in their results in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The race to finish inside the top-six this season is fiercely competitive in the second tier, with Grant McCann’s side being just four points adrift of the play-off places.

Hull are next in action on Boxing Day, when they host Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest side, in a game where the Tigers could move ahead of the Reds with a win.

But how can we expect McCann’s side to line up against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day as they look to add to the Reds’ recent slump in form heading towards the New Year?

Find out below….

George Long is a certain starter against Forest, with the goalkeeper starting all 23 of Hull’s league games so far this season, which has resulted in six clean sheets, and he’ll be keen to add to that tally as the season progresses.

Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke were in good form in the recent win over Birmingham City, and it seems highly unlikely that McCann will want to make too many changes to his defensive line.

Callum Elder and Eric Lichaj were threats at both ends of the pitch in the win over the Blues, and they’ll be hoping to cause Nottingham Forest issues at the back on Boxing Day.

Jackson Irvine and Leo da Silva Lopes were the midfield pairing in the win over Birmingham, and again, it’s unlikely that McCann will want to make changes to a winning combination.

But one position that could see a change made is in the CAM role, with George Honeyman potentially coming into the starting XI in place of Josh Bowler, as McCann looks to keep his squad fresh when possible.

This is likely to mean that Jarrod Bowen returns to the more familiar role of playing out wide, with the 23-year-old already having 17 goals to his name this season in all competitions.

Kamil Grosicki has been a threat on the other wing as well, and he’ll be hoping to put in a strong performance heading towards the New Year.

Grant McCann isn’t blessed with a considerable amount of experienced options in attack this season, and that’s likely to mean that Tom Eaves leads the line once again for the Tigers.

The 27-year-old scored the opener for Hull in their recent win over Birmingham, and he’ll be hoping to add to his goal tally (which currently stands at three) as we head into the second-half of this year’s campaign.