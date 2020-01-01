25 y/o in, 35y/o out: The Blackburn XI Mowbray could name to face Nottingham Forest

Having seen their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon, Blackburn Rovers will be looking for a quick response on New Year’s Day, when they travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

Despite that setback at the John Smith’s Stadium causing Tony Mowbray’s men to drop to 13th in the Championship standings, Rovers are still only three points adrift of the play-off places, meaning a win on Wednesday would keep them well in contention for a top-six spot heading into 2020.

For their part, Forest go into the clash off the back of two straight wins over Hull and Wigan, which have lifted them back to fifth in the second-tier table.

This therefore, is unlikely to be an easy task for Blackburn, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the starting XI that Mowbray could name to give his side the best possible chance of starting the new year with all three points.

With the attempted switch to 4-4-2 that Mowbray has tried in the injury-enforced absence of Bradley Dack in recent weeks failing to really work out in terms of results, a return to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 system may not be the worst option for Blackburn at The City Ground.

Having featured in every league game for Rovers so far this season, there seems to be little reason why Christian Walton will not once again be in goal against Forest on Wednesday.

In defence, we imagine Amari’i Bell could start at left-back to give Stewart Downing a break, after the 35-year-old played the full 90 minutes of that defeat at Huddersfield.

With Mowbray revealing that he is unsure whether Derrick Williams will be fit for the trip to Forest after missing that clash in Yorkshire, Tosin Adarabioyo and Darragh Lenihan should once again be the centre back pairing on Wednesday, while a similar concern around Ryan Nyambe means captain Elliott Bennett could get the nod at right-back again.

In midfield, Mowbray did admit that Corry Evans will face a fitness ahead of the match at the City Ground, and we imagine he will replace Bradley Johnson if he does come through that successfully, after the summer signing’s somewhat underwhelming performance against Huddersfield.

That would likely see Evans link up again with Lewis Travis, reestablishing a partnership that helped Rovers to win four straight games at the end of November and start of December, the sort of form Mowbray will desperately want his side to get back to sooner rather than later.

In the attacking midfield positions, Lewis Holtby is another facing a check on his fitness something Rovers will surely be hoping he comes through, in order to give them that much-needed attacking spark they seem to have been lacking since that injury to Dack.

Adam Armstrong was excellent on the right-wing when these two sides met at Ewood Park in early October, scoring Rovers’ opener in a 1-1 draw that night, so it would be no surprise to see him take up that position again at the City Ground.

Another option Mowbray could turn to out wide on Wednesday is Ben Brereton. The attacker, who has been an unused substitute in each of Blackburn’s last three games, has been employed in that sort of role before, and he will surely be determined to make a point to both his current and former clubs at the City Ground, having struggled to really make an impact since his high profile move to Ewood Park from Forest back in the summer of 2018.

Upfront, we imagine it could be Sam Gallagher who leads the line for Rovers at the City Ground, with their goalscorer from the Huddersfield defeat – 34-year-old Danny Graham – offering an option as an impact alteration from the bench on Wednesday, following his start at the John Smith’s Stadium over the course of the weekend.