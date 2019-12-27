25/y-o delivers honest assessment of his future at Birmingham

Birmingham City forward Kerim Mrabti has suggested that he is concentrating on securing more regular game time, rather than looking for a move away in the January transfer window.

Mrabti was handed his first start for the Blues since he featured in their 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham back in November against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

And, the 25-year-old was one of Birmingham’s most important attacking outlets at Ewood Park, managing to score the vital equaliser with a calmly taken penalty, after Pep Clotet’s side had fallen behind early in the second half.

The Swedish international, who has just six months left on his current contract, has found his game time limited during the opening half of the season, with the likes of Fran Villalba, Jude Bellingham, Jefferson Montero, Dan Crowley and Jeremie Bela all being preferred to him at times by Clotet, but Mrabti managed to show his worth against Blackburn with his goal.

Speaking to the Birmingham Live, Mrabti suggested that he is not thinking about moving away from St Andrews in January, and is just wanting to concentrate on keeping himself in the side following the Blues’ draw with Blackburn.

“I have a contract until the end of June, and for me I need to keep staying professional and always try to work hard for the team. So for me I don’t really focus about January. Every time I get an opportunity to play, I want to help the team and get as many points as we can.”

The Verdict

Mrabti did at least manage to give Clotet something to think about over the next few weeks with his performance in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Boxing Day, and he will be hoping that he did enough to secure more first team minutes during the next few weeks and months.

The forward’s comments suggest that his long-term future beyond the end of the season could well lie away from Birmingham, but also that he is not looking to secure a move away in January, and he will be therefore aiming to impress Clotet in training and looking to convince the Spaniard to give him more minutes in the second half of the campaign.

Mrabti deserves some credit for keeping himself fully fit and ready to be called upon after not featuring in the last few weeks prior to the trip to Blackburn, and the 25-year-old has shown that he is ready to make an impact when called upon.