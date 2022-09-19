“25 to 30 million” – QPR fan pundit sets desired valuation on key player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have been able to punch above their weight in the Championship table in the last season and a half, in part down to the performances of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

The latter has quickly become one of the most feared attacking midfielders in the second tier and his presence appears to be crucial to Mick Beale’s men’s prospects in 2022/23.

Willock, 24, is beginning to demonstrate week in week out that he is too good for the second tier and that may lead to some challenging times in the January transfer window.

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes that the West Londoners are in a strong position even if interest does arise.

Speaking to Football League World, Moir said: “I do worry that there is going to be a lot of interest come January, when a lot of Premier League clubs will be sniffing around Chris Willock, due to the current level that he’s playing at.

“There’s two things that will probably go in our favour, that it is the January window – so it’s going to take a lot of money for QPR to say to another club, ‘here’s our best player’.

“It’s going to have to be a big bid, in and around £25 to 30 million, that’s what he’s worth.

“He’s currently playing at a level where you could say he’s the best player in the league, I definitely think that at the moment.

“When the time does come, where Chris Willock probably ends up in the Premier League, I do hope it’s for an offer in and around £25 to 30 million and I would be surprised if we sell for anything less, especially in January.

“Here’s to hoping that he’s still with us and we get to enjoy him for at least the rest of this season, but I’ll be very surprised if he’s here beyond next summer.

“As long as we can continue to see him in blue and white hoops from January onwards, that’ll please many fans and hopefully we’re in a good position in a play-off push or possibly even better and Chris Willock is still producing performances like he has done so far.

“If he carries on like this he’s going to be a major asset to what could be a very successful season.”