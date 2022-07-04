Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

25 quiz questions about Watford managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Published

2 hours ago

on

Watford are once again under new management with Rob Edwards hoping to enjoy a successful era in charge of the Hornets.

The talk from the hierarchy is that the new boss will be given time to implement his own ideas on the squad, although it will be interesting to see if that happens.

That’s because Watford have got through their fair share of managers under the current regime, but how much can you remember about them?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 25

In what year was Graham Taylor first appointed as Watford boss?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 25 quiz questions about Watford managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: