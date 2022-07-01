Stoke City have endured a difficult recent spell in preparing for their fifth season since relegation from the Premier League.

The Potters have got through their fair share of managers in that time and the future looks a little uncertain as Michael O’Neill enters the final year of his deal at the bet365 Stadium.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz about Stoke’s managers from over the years that will test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

25 quiz questions about Stoke City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Who did Michael O'Neill manage first in his managerial career? Brechin City Ayr United Dundee Alloa Athletic