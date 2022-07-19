Reading had a poor season last year as they narrowly avoided relegation sitting 21st in the league at the end of the campaign.

However, despite transfer restrictions being in place, Paul Ince is hoping he can strengthen his side this summer and avoid a relegation battle next season.

There’s no doubt he has a job on his hands, but the boss will be hoping he can attract some strong free agents to the club.

While we await the new season, here we’ve created a quiz to past the time all about the current and former Royals managers.

25 quiz questions about Reading FC managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 How old is Paul Ince? 50 52 54 55