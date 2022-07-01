Over the years, Preston North End have had their fair share of mixed luck when it comes to managers – for every David Moyes and Simon Grayson who have won promotion with the Lilywhites, there’s a Graham Westley or Phil Brown.

But what do you know about the individuals that have been in charge at Deepdale in recent years?

25 quiz questions about Preston North End managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What year was David Moyes appointed as PNE manager? 1996 1997 1998 1999