Plymouth Argyle had a strong season in League One finishing seventh in the league.

However, after spending so long pushing for promotion during the season, to miss out on a play-off spot at the last minute will have felt disappointing.

Nevertheless, manager Steven Schumacher will be looking to push on next season knowing his side aren’t far off.

However, as we await the new season, it’s time to test your knowledge on those in charge with this quiz all about the current and some former Plymouth managers.

25 quiz questions about Plymouth Argyle managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 How old is Steven Schumacher? 35 38 40 42