25 quiz questions about Norwich City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Expectations will be high for Norwich City in 2022/23, having won promotion back to the Premier League and claimed the Championship title in their last two seasons in the second tier.

Dean Smith is the man at the helm now and does have experience winning promotion to the top flight, having done so with Aston Villa.

Our quiz today is all about some of his predecessors and includes 25 questions about Norwich City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge…

1 of 25 1. What division does Daniel Farke currently coach in? Championship Bundesliga Austrian Bundesliga Ligue 1