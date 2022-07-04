25 quiz questions about MK Dons managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

MK Dons will be hoping to bounce back following their play-off semi-final defeat against Wycombe Wanderers in May.

Already seeing two key assets in Harry Darling and Scott Twine leave though, Liam Manning faces an uphill battle in his quest to challenge for promotion once again next term.

Whilst he continues to make his preparations for the 2022/23 campaign, we’re testing your knowledge on the third-tier side’s current manager, as well as former bosses Russell Martin, Paul Tisdale, Robbie Neilson and Karl Robinson.

Can you get 25 out of 25 on this quiz? Why not give it a go and see how well you can do?

