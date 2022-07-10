25 quiz questions about Lincoln City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Lincoln City head into the 2022/23 League One campaign with a new manager at the helm after the departure of Michael Appleton.

Mark Kennedy has been named as his replacement and will be hoping to get the Imps going ahead of the upcoming season.

Our quiz today is all about his predecessors and trust us, it’s not an easy one.

It includes 25 questions about Lincoln City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge…

1 of 25 1. What club is Michael Appleton at now? Blackpool Blackburn Fleetwood Burnley