25 quiz questions about Huddersfield Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Huddersfield Town’s near miss with promotion denied Carlos Corberan the chance to write himself into club folklore by delivering Premier League football.

Of course, there’s still time for Corberan to do that and the season gone by will still be looked back on fondly.

In this latest quiz, we focus on Corberan, as well as four other former Huddersfield managers: Herbert Chapman, David Wagner, Simon Grayson and the legendary, Neil Warnock.

Can you score 100% on our 25-question quiz?

1 of 25 In what year was Herbert Chapman born? 1878 1888