Exeter City News
25 quiz questions about Exeter City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge
Exeter City have been very patient and collected in their managerial decisions in recent years, with Matt Taylor quickly becoming one of the longest-serving managers in the EFL.
The Grecians are set for an exciting first campaign back in the third tier in 2022/23, and will be hoping to strengthen their squad in the coming weeks.
Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz about Exeter managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?