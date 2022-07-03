Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

25 quiz questions about Charlton Athletic managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 hour ago

Charlton Athletic are set to enter a new era in the 2022/23 season.

With Johnnie Jackson moving on to be replaced by Ben Garner as Addicks manager, there will be plenty of interest in whether he can be the one to lead the club back to the Championship.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about some of Garner’s predecessors at The Valley.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 25 questions about a range of Charlton managers from over the years, but how many can you get correct?

Who was Charlton manager when the club first won promotion to the Premier League?


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

