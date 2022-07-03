Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

25 quiz questions about Cardiff City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City have experienced mixed fortunes in recent times when it comes to appointing managers.

Whereas Neil Warnock and Malky Mackay both led the Bluebirds to promotion during their respective spells in charge of the club, Paul Trollope and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were less successful.

Steve Morison will be hoping to guide Cardiff to new heights in the Championship when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway later this month.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 25 questions about Cardiff’s managers from over years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 25

When did Cardiff hand over the reins to Mick McCarthy?


Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

