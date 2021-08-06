Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City News

25 quiz questions about Cardiff City and Mick McCarthy as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

The Sky Bet Championship season is almost upon us and Cardiff City will be hoping for a productive campaign.

Mick McCarthy’s arrival sparked an upturn in form last season as they challenged for the play-offs and, though they ultimately fell short, they’ll be eager to go again this campaign.

Ahead of the kick-off, what do you know about the club and their manager? There are 25 questions concerning a mix of both in the following quiz for you to attempt…

1 of 25

What year were the club founded?


