Blackpool are set to begin their first season back in the Championship since 2015 after a triumphant promotion at Wembley in May.

Lincoln City were swept aside thanks to a Kenny Dougall brace and in his first full season as a senior head coach, Neil Critchley secured a place in the second tier for the Seasiders.

How much do you know about the club and Critchley though? Take our new 25-question quiz to see how your knowledge really stacks up!

25 quiz questions about Blackpool and Neil Critchley as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year were Blackpool founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897