Blackburn Rovers are set to embark on another Championship campaign under the management of Tony Mowbray.

It’s been an awkward pre-season for Rovers. They’ve not really done too much in terms of the transfer window and some performances have been underwhelming.

Nevertheless, there’s the buzz of a new season just around the corner.

To get you through the week building up to 2021/22 beginning, we’ve pieced together a 25-question quiz on Rovers and Mowbray.

Take on that quiz below…

25 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 In what year was Tony Mowbray born? 1961 1963 1965 1967