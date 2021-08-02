Blackburn Rovers
25 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?
Blackburn Rovers are set to embark on another Championship campaign under the management of Tony Mowbray.
It’s been an awkward pre-season for Rovers. They’ve not really done too much in terms of the transfer window and some performances have been underwhelming.
Nevertheless, there’s the buzz of a new season just around the corner.
To get you through the week building up to 2021/22 beginning, we’ve pieced together a 25-question quiz on Rovers and Mowbray.
Take on that quiz below…