Over the years, Birmingham City have had their fair share of managers – and in the 21st century they’ve managed to go through 13 of them so far.

Lee Bowyer is the current man in charge in the dugout, but how long the ex-Blues player will last is anyone’s guess, with a potential takeover from Laurence Bassini on the horizon.

What do you know about Birmingham managers from the past and present though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What year was Steve Bruce appointed as Birmingham manager? 1999 2000 2001 2002