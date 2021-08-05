With numerous signings through the door and a productive pre-season under their belt, Birmingham City will be hoping to drag themselves up the Championship table next term under Lee Bowyer.

The Blues have been stuck in lower mid-table for many years now and have narrowly escaped from relegation Championship relegation quite a few times in their history – but Bowyer has come in and vastly improved their results as they survived comfortably last season in the end.

This allowed the Birmingham boss to experiment with his team in the final two games and give a chance to some of the club’s younger stars as they look towards the future.

For this quiz though, we’re looking at what’s happened in the past as we ask you 25 questions on Lee Bowyer and the Championship outfit as their opening league game at Sheffield United edges closer.

This clash will be a huge test for the Blues and so is this quiz for you.

But can you succeed and get 100%? Let us know how you get on when you are finished!

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer as 21/22 season edges closer - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 How old is Lee Bowyer? 34 39 44 39