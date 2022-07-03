Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

25 quiz questions about Barnsley managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 hour ago

League One outfit Barnsley will be hoping to thrive under new manager Michael Duff following his appointment last month.

However, he will need adequate tools if he’s to get the Tykes back to the Championship at the first time of asking and whilst he continues to prepare for the new season, we’re quizzing you on the ex-Cheltenham Town manager and past managers of the South Yorkshire side.

How many of the following 25 questions can you get right on Duff, Poya Asbaghi, Markus Schopp, Valerien Ismael and Gerhard Struber?

Can you get 100%? Give it a go and see how well you can do!

Michael Duff: He represented which nation at an international level?


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

Article title: 25 quiz questions about Barnsley managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

