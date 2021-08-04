Bournemouth will be looking to go one better this season under their new head coach Scott Parker after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the previous campaign under Jonathan Woodgate in the Sky Bet Championship.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Bournemouth fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

25 quiz questions about AFC Bournemouth and Scott Parker as 21/22 season edges closer - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 Which of these clubs did Scott Parker not play for? Newcastle United Arsenal West Ham Chelsea