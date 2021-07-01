After avoiding relegation last season, AFC Wimbledon will want to be competing higher up the League One table this term.

Mark Robinson has been at the club since 2004 but now he’s at the helm, he could write his name into Dons folklore if he can lead them back to second tier of English football.

That achievement would surely make him a bonafide club legend and put him amongst the likes of Alan Cork and Vinnie Jones.

But how much do you know about Wimbledon club legends? We’ve put together this quiz to test just that…

25 questions about Wimbledon legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 1. How many goals did Ian Cooke score for Wimbledon? 97 197 297 397