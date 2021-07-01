West Bromwich Albion have had some fine players over the years but how much do you know about some of their very biggest legends?

In the following quiz, we pose 25 questions about some of the biggest names to have ever played for the Albion, with them leaving an indelible print on both the club and the English game as a whole.

How many of the 25 can you get right, though? Have a go now and see if you can get full marks… Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

25 questions about West Brom legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False