With the massive progression Swansea City have had up the English footballing pyramid in the 21st century, the club have created a number of legends that have gained cult status.

It’s not just in the past 21 years but also before that where players made their name at the Vetch Field, although the big names of recent times are far more notable due to their Premier League success.

With the 2021-22 season still a way away, why not try our new Swans’ quiz about the most iconic players to play for the club and see if you can obtain full marks!

25 questions about Swansea City legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How many league appearances did Roger Freestone make for Swansea? 551 567 575 587