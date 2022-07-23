Sunderland had a strong season last year especially following Alex Neil’s arrival as manager.

The Black Cats were able to achieve their aims for the season as they gained promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

The next step for Neil and his side now is making sure they are able to retain their place in the second tier.

As we await the new season, which is nearly upon us, it’s time to test your Sunderland knowledge with this quiz all about some of Sunderland’s most unforgettable moments – both high and low.

25 questions about Sunderland's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Sunderland play in the game that relegated them from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season? Middlesbrough Swansea City Bournemouth Arsenal