Sheffield United will be hopeful for a memorable campaign during the 2022/23 season.

The Blades narrowly missed out on promotion last season after defeat in the Championship play-offs, and will of course, be desperate to go one better this time around.

Here though, we’re focusing on what you know about some of the club’s standout moments, from the years gone by.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 25 questions about some of Sheffield United’s most unforgettable moments from recent years. But how many can you get correct?

25 questions about Sheffield United's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In which of these seasons did Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League? 2002-03 2003-04 2004-05 2005-06