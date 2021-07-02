Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

25 questions about Rotherham United legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Rotherham United have had some fantastic players over the years and ones they can rightly look back at and be proud to have had at their club.

The Millers will be looking to make more history next season as they hunt an immediate return to the Championship but, in this quiz, we’re taking a look at the past.

There are 25 questions to attempt concerning Millers legends from over the years – see how many you can get right…

25 questions about Rotherham United legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25

Danny Williams was born in 1924


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 25 questions about Rotherham United legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: