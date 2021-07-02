Rotherham United have had some fantastic players over the years and ones they can rightly look back at and be proud to have had at their club.

The Millers will be looking to make more history next season as they hunt an immediate return to the Championship but, in this quiz, we’re taking a look at the past.

There are 25 questions to attempt concerning Millers legends from over the years – see how many you can get right…

25 questions about Rotherham United legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Danny Williams was born in 1924 True False