The 2022/23 Championship campaign is now just days away, with Queens Park Rangers set for a new era under boss Michael Beale.

Beale’s first competitive match comes against Blackburn Rovers away at Ewood Park in what should provide his side with a good test on the opening day.

Having said that, why not put your QPR knowledge to the test in this brand new Football League World quiz!

See if you can answer these questions about some of the club’s biggest successes throughout the years.

Good luck – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

25 questions about QPR’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WAS THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1886 1896