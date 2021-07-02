QPR have had their fair share of players come and go from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

The R’s finished ninth in the Championship table last season, and will be hoping they can make a positive start to the new league campaign, which is set to get underway on Saturday 7th August against Millwall.

But can you score full marks on this 25-question quiz about QPR’s legends from over the years? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

25 questions about QPR legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In which year did Paul Furlong sign permanently for QPR? 2002 2003 2004 2005