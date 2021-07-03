Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

25 questions about Portsmouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

1 min ago

on

Portsmouth have had a very storied history over the years – with the peak of their powers coming in the 1940s but also when they got to the Premier League for the very first time in 2003.

As a result several club legends have been created, but it’s not just players who have featured for Portsmouth in the top division that became cult heroes at Fratton Park.

What do you know about Pompey’s legends over the years though? Take our brand new quiz to see if your Portsmouth knowledge is exemplary!

25 questions about Portsmouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25

How many league appearances did Gary O'Neil make for Portsmouth?


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 25 questions about Portsmouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: