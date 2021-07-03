Portsmouth have had a very storied history over the years – with the peak of their powers coming in the 1940s but also when they got to the Premier League for the very first time in 2003.

As a result several club legends have been created, but it’s not just players who have featured for Portsmouth in the top division that became cult heroes at Fratton Park.

What do you know about Pompey’s legends over the years though? Take our brand new quiz to see if your Portsmouth knowledge is exemplary!

25 questions about Portsmouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How many league appearances did Gary O'Neil make for Portsmouth? 154 174 194 214