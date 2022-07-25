Port Vale had a successful season last year as they secured promotion to League One via the play-offs.

Darrell Clarke is now looking ahead to next season with his side hoping that they will be able to compete in the league above and secure their place there.

Vale fans haven’t got long to wait now with the season kicking off with a home game against Fleetwood next weekend.

However, as we await that game, it’s time to test your knowledge on some unforgettable moments in Port Vale’s history with this quiz.

25 questions about Port Vale's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Port Vale face in the final when they won the 2000-01 Football League Trophy? Brentford Stoke City Southend United Lincoln City