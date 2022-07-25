Plymouth Argyle are like any other club through in EFL in that they’ve had their good days and their bad days to go with it.

Given the summer is a time for optimism before the season starts, we’ve opted to focus on some of those good days here.

We are looking at some unforgettable moments from over the years: promotions, cup runs and play-off wins.

There are 25 questions below, see how many you know the answer to.

Good luck!

25 questions about Plymouth Argyle's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What’s the furthest Plymouth have gone in the FA Cup? (83/84) QF SF Final Winners