25 questions about MK Dons legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

After finishing in 13th under young boss Russell Martin in his first full season as MK Dons manager, they will be hoping to build on this progress from the season before and climb into the top half of the third-tier table.

This will be a tall order though, with League One looking the strongest it’s ever been with the relegated sides, Charlton, Sunderland, Lincoln, Wigan and Ipswich all looking to be promoted next season.

With this, slow and steady progress may be the key at Stadium MK – and it’s a strategy that could pay dividends if Martin is given the resources to build for the long-term future.

For this quiz though, we’re focused not on the future, but the past and present.

There are 25 legends, some still at the club, most not. 25 facts. One question about each player.

How many can you get? Complete the quiz, compete against your mates and share your score around social media to showcase your deep MK Dons knowledge.

Good luck!

1 of 25 David Martin currently plays for which Premier League side? Tottenham Hotspur West Ham Arsenal Crystal Palace